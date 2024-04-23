RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,475 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 230.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,630 shares of company stock valued at $68,440,330. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Shares of MA stock opened at $458.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.66 and its 200 day moving average is $434.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

