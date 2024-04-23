Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,946 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 74,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

