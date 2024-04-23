Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

