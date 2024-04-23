Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Government Markets Income Trust
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.