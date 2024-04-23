Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

