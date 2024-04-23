Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,884,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after buying an additional 360,385 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 235,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 167,316 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 146,815 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 464,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 148,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 100,056 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -359.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

