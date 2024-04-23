Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 313 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $255.80.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

