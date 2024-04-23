Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.75.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
