T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned approximately 5.56% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,285. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

