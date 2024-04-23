The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $336.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.19. The company has a market cap of $333.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

