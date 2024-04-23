UBS Group Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of USB opened at $41.05 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

