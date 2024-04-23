Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) Announces May 1st IPO

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) is planning to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, May 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 44,000,000 shares at $21.00-$25.00 per share.

In the last year, Viking Holdings Ltd. generated $4.7 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $1.9 billion. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a market cap of $9.9 billion.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Rothschild & Co. and Stifelâ€â€ acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Viking Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Viking was founded in 1997 with four river vessels and a simple vision that travel could be more destination-focused and culturally immersive. (Incorporated in Bermuda) Today, we have grown into one of the worldâ€™s leading travel companies, with a fleet of 92 small,Â state-of-the-artÂ ships, which we view as floating hotels. From our iconic journeys on the worldâ€™s great rivers, including our new Mississippi River itineraries, to our ocean voyages around the globe and our extraordinary expeditions to the ends of the earth, we offer meaningful travel experiences on all seven continents in all three categories of the cruise industryâ€”river, ocean and expedition cruising. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Viking Holdings Ltd. disclosed the terms for its IPO on April 22, 2024, in an F-1/A filing: 44.0 million shares at a price range of $21.00 to $25.00 per share to raise $1.01 billion ($1,012.0 million). The company is offering 11.0 million shares in the IPO, while the selling shareholders – TPG and CPP Investments – are offering 33.0 million shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling shareholders’ stock. Background: Viking Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1, without disclosing terms, on April 5, 2024. The prospectus estimates that Viking’s IPO will raise $100 million, a placeholder amount. Some IPO pros estimate that Viking could raise as much as $500 million in its IPO.)Â “.

Viking Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and has 9500 employees. The company is located at 94 Pitts Bay Road Pembroke, Bermuda HM 08 and can be reached via phone at (441) 478-2244 or on the web at http://www.viking.com/.

