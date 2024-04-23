Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Lowered to C$14.25 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO opened at C$10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.55. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

