Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 161,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 62,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

