Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

ZION opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

