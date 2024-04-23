Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $45.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 466,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.