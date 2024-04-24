25,289 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,601 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,136,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 737,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 11,698,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,651,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

