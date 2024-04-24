Ark Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $151.78 million and $1.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001590 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000990 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002600 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,382,226 coins and its circulating supply is 180,383,010 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

