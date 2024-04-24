Bfsg LLC Buys 485 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 755,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,501. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

