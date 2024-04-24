BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:ZAG traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 108,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.43. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$12.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.96.

