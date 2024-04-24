Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 107,206 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

