Chardan Capital Raises Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $5.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Ocugen Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

OCGN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocugen stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

