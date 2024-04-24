Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Community Heritage Financial stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $51.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.18. Community Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

