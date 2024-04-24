CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.03. The company had a trading volume of 498,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

