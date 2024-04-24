Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BUD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 884,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $66.56.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
