Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 884,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

