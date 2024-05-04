P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

PTSI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services



P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

