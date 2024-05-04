Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.07) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,100 ($13.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 910 ($11.43) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 970.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 909.83. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.27), for a total value of £113,986.59 ($143,181.25). In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.27), for a total value of £113,986.59 ($143,181.25). Also, insider Eric Born acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($12.90) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,088.18). 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

