O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.19.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,093.86. 239,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,332. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,096.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,013.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

