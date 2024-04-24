Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. 815,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,204. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

