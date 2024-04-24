Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.