Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 227,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,224. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

