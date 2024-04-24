Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells C$96,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$96,000.00.

Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$105,350.00.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

Shares of DSV traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

