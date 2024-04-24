East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 846,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,215. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

