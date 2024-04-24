Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.32. 57,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

