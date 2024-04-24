HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in HEICO by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. 117,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $206.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

