IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Trading Up 5.4 %

TSE:IMG opened at C$5.05 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.64.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.