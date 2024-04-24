KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

KVH Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

KVHI opened at $4.87 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in KVH Industries by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

