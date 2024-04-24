KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
KVH Industries Stock Up 1.2 %
KVHI opened at $4.87 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
