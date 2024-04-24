Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% yr/yr to $5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $473.67.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $476.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $256.74 and a twelve month high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

