Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 897 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $330.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.