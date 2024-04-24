Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $258,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $145.47. 664,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

