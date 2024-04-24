South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 282.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $276.93. 190,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,251. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average is $253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

