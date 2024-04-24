Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 38.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.