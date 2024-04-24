Susquehanna Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $205.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.79.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.