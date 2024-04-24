Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,072 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE UHS opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.92. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.