3,200 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ISEP opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

