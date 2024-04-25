Abbrea Capital LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Unilever by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 26.5% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,764,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,935. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

