Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.14. 119,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

