Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Sells C$15,120.00 in Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$15,120.00.
Peter Latta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Peter Latta purchased 3,277 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,064.51.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Peter Latta acquired 30,900 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$19,467.00.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of ASM stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.42 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
