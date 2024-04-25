Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 148,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,220,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.92. 1,732,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

