Heartland BancCorp Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock remained flat at $89.98 during trading on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $181.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

