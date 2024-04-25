CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $20.13-20.58 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 20.130-20.580 EPS.

CACI International Trading Up 4.5 %

CACI traded up $17.23 on Thursday, hitting $396.61. The company had a trading volume of 157,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,550. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.37. CACI International has a 12-month low of $293.69 and a 12-month high of $403.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

